An investigation is underway after a police officer with the South Gate Police Department opened fire in the Walnut Park area Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Seville Street and Walnut Street while officers were investigating the report of an armed robbery.

“We found the suspect, and an officer shooting occurred,” the South Gate Police Department said. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was armed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation, the department said.