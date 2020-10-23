Officer Shoots Man in Confrontation That Was Caught on Video Outside a Liquor Store

A police officer shot a man outside a liquor store in San Bernardino following a confrontation late Thursday night that was caught on video.

The shooting happened outside King Tut Liquor Store near the corner of Baseline and Waterman Avenue at about 11:30 p.m.

The video appears to show one officer on top of a man as they wrestle facedown on the ground near the liquor store entrance. At one point, the man gets up and the officer opens fire.

NBC4 has reached out to the police department for comment.

A witness says she watched the entire scuffle unfold and was in disbelief.

"The dude started coming and he started fighting that dude. That dude tried to get up and then all we heard was just 'bam' 'bam' 'bam'... the police shot that man."

Additional officers arrived within minutes. The shooting drew a small crowd of people.

So far, San Bernardino police have not provided information on why the officer involved was at that location or what led to the confrontation between that officer and the man that was shot.

It was also not immediately clear what happened before the portion of the scuffle captured on video or whether the man was armed.

The condition of the man was not immediately known.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.