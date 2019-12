A man turned in several live grenades to the LAPD on Friday.

At around 4 p.m. a man walked into the South East LAPD Station and turned the grenades in to the front desk, according to police.

The building had to be evacuated so the bomb squad could safely detonate all of the grenades.

The building was rendered safe at 7:53 p.m., the LAPD said.

The man was not arrested. He said he found the grenades at his home.