Police Think Driver Intentionally Struck Woman in South LA

"The preliminary investigation and a witness statement indicate the suspect intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle and then drove away," police said.

By City News Service

Police believe a motorist intentionally struck and killed a 46-year-old woman in South Los Angeles and then fled the scene Sunday, authorities said.

Paramedics were dispatched at 2:43 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of West 39th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Police officers, responding to a call of a vehicle versus a pedestrian collision, discovered the victim's body, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said she was not homeless.

No description of the suspect or the vehicle was available.

