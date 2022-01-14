missing children

Police Find 3 Children Reported Missing After They Were Left Alone in Car

The children, who are homeless and living out of a car with their mother, disappeared after they were left alone in the vehicle, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Police search for three missing children in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.
NBCLA

Three children reported missing after they were left alone in a car for hours have been found, police said.

The children, ages 10, 7 and 3, were reported missing late Thursday near Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue south of downtown Los Angeles.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police said the children were left alone in a car that they live in with their mother. When the mother returned, the children were missing, authorities said.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, police said the children had been located at a relative's home.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Outdoors 11 hours ago

Hear Him Roar: Hiker Scares Off Mountain in Close Encounter on Pyramid Lake Trail

LAPD 12 hours ago

Federal Charges Filed Against Alleged Gang Members Accused of Killing Off-Duty LAPD Officer

An estimated 16,500 people were living out of their cars in Los Angeles County in 2019, according to data from the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority.

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

missing childrenLAPDSouth LA
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us