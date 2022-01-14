Police Find 3 Children Reported Missing After They Were Left Alone in Car

Three children reported missing after they were left alone in a car for hours have been found, police said.

The children, ages 10, 7 and 3, were reported missing late Thursday near Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue south of downtown Los Angeles.

Police said the children were left alone in a car that they live in with their mother. When the mother returned, the children were missing, authorities said.

At about 7 a.m. Friday, police said the children had been located at a relative's home.

An estimated 16,500 people were living out of their cars in Los Angeles County in 2019, according to data from the Los Angeles County Homeless Services Authority.

