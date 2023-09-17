Police warn of Kia and Hyundai thefts in Inland Empire

Police in the Inland Empire are warning owners of Kia's and Hyundai's cars, saying those are becoming easier for thieves to steal.

The proof comes from theft reports and videos on social media of people joyriding in stolen Kia's and Hyundai's.

Police say the cars are not equipped with a theft immobilizer, a chip in the key that recognizes another chip in the steering column, allowing the engine to start.

It’s been a problem all across the nation, with Kia's and Hyundai's being stolen on a daily basis.

The city of Redlands says more than a dozen of these cars have been stolen just within the past week.

Car owners can take their car into the dealership to get anti-theft software installed or updated.

Officers also encourage owners to invest in a good alarm system and a steering lock device.