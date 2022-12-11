Santa Ana

Police: Woman in Santa Ana Killed By Bullet Meant For Two Teen Boys

A woman was fatally shot by a round that was meant for two teenagers who were trying to run away from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana.

By City News Service

tlmd_billboard_leslie_grace_ii
Getty Images

A 36-year-old woman was fatally shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department reported Saturday.

Officers were sent to a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. They found Mora suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries on Friday.

claremont Dec 9

‘Dirty Santa,' Strippers, Alcohol: Parents Furious After Students Saw More Than They Bargained for at Educator's Holiday Party

Azusa Dec 7

Teen Killed, Another Hospitalized in Azusa Shooting

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The department said the two boys were being shot at by suspects in a white-colored sedan last weekend. The two ran into a parking lot as they were being fired upon. Mora was struck by gunfire and the two boys were not injured,
police said.

"The circumstances surrounding this shooting are currently being investigated, however detectives believe the motive could be gang-related,'' police said. "Detectives are attempting to identify and locate any witnesses who can shed light on this incident.'

The department's homicide section urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 714-245-8390 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Santa AnaPolice shooting
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us