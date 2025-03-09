Political messages spray-painted on Chino Hills temple

Law enforcement in Chino Hills is searching for the person or people who vandalized a local temple over the weekend.

The Chino Hills Police Department said officers were made aware of vandalism at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir temple on Saturday. There, political messages were spray-painted on the temple’s marble sign, a sidewalk and a nearby brick wall.

Authorities did not specify what the political messages that were spray-painted were. It’ll cost about $15,000 for the temple to repair the damages, police said.

No surveillance video was available of the crime and a description of the assailant or assailants was not available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Chino Hills police at 909-364-2000. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.