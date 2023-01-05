Pomona

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona

A winter storm arrived ahead of the morning drive, bringing widespread rain to Southern California.

Authorities at the scene of a fatal crash in Pomona Thursday Jan. 5, 2023.
One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available.

All eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

Overnight downpours flooded roads in Southern California. Rain continued to pound the region Thursday morning.

Pomona
