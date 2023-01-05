One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway in Pomona

One person was killed early Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on a rain-soaked freeway in Pomona.

The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Los Angeles. Details about what led to the crash and the victim's identity were not immediately available.

All eastbound lanes were closed for the investigation.

Overnight downpours flooded roads in Southern California. Rain continued to pound the region Thursday morning.