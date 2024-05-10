Pomona College moves commencement after week of protests on graduation stage

Pomona College has changed the location of its Sunday commencement ceremony after a group of demonstrators set up an encampment this week on and around the commencement ceremony stage at the campus east of Los Angeles.

The protesters gathered early Monday and vowed to stay there until demands are met. In a statement, organizers said they want the college east of Los Angeles to divest from Israeli-tied companies and weapons manufacturers.

In an announcement Friday, the college said the Sunday commencement ceremony was moved to 6 p.m. at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Commencement events begin Friday with the Baccalaureate services of The Claremont Colleges at Scripps College in Claremont.

"We are deeply grateful for your patience in this extraordinary situation and we look forward to honoring our graduates on Sunday," the school's statement said. "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience of these changes made to ensure that the Class of 2024 can graduate with their loved ones in attendance. Additional safety measures will be in place and transportation to the venue will be provided for graduates."

The college was planning to hold the commencement ceremony at a covered stage on the campus. Several tents could be seen on the covered stage early Tuesday. A large banner was hanging from the side of the stage.

"Students are prepared to defend the encampment until their demands are met, and call upon the college to heed the overwhelming support for divestment in their community," according to a statement from an organizing group.

The action came about a month after 19 students were arrested while taking part in a sit-in at the university president's office.

Pomona College officials issued a statement in response to the commencement stage protest.

"Our students, faculty, staff and alumni hold a range of viewpoints," the college said. "Throughout the year, college leaders have offered to meet with student protesters and will continue to do so. We will promote safety for all members of our community and pursue our educational mission, considering the full range of viewpoints."

The college with about 1,800 students is about 35 miles east of Los Angeles in Claremont.

The war in Gaza began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others. Israel says militants still hold around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

On Monday, the Israeli army ordered tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza's southern city of Rafah to start evacuating. The warning is a signal that a ground invasion could be imminent months after the Hamas militant group attack.

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt has been shut down since Israel’s military took control of the Palestinian side early Tuesday. A first ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was on its way Thursday to a floating platform built by the U.S. military. The plan is for cargo to be transferred at the pier to smaller U.S. boats that will deliver it to shore.