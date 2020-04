One person died and another person was hospitalized with burns Thursday after a fire at a Pomona apartment.

The fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Franklin Avenue. Smoke appeared to be coming from a first-floor apartment.

One person died at the scene. A second individual was hospitalized, but details about the person’s condition were not immediately available.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.