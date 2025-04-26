Immigration

Riverside County deputies, DHS agents serve narcotics search warrant at Pomona business

The operation unfolded early Friday at a row of businesses, including an auto body shop.

By Amber Frias and Jonathan Lloyd

U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents and Riverside County deputies were part of a law enforcement raid Friday at a Pomona business.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed it served a narcotics-related search warrant with assistance from the Homeland Security Special Response Team in the 200 block of Holt Avenue in the eastern Los Angeles County community.

Details about the narcotics investigation were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was taken into custody in the law enforcement operation, which unfolded at about 6 a.m.

A witness provided video that showed law enforcement officers, some armed and wearing tactical gear, outside the row of businesses, including an auto body shop. A man who works next to the auto body shop that was part of the raid said he saw several unmarked cars at the location.

Word of the agents' presence spread to a Home Depot about three miles away, where day laborers said tensions remained high after a law enforcement operation earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security agents detained a group of day laborers outside the Home Depot. A senior Department of Homeland Security official provided a statement Wednesday indicating the operation initially targeted one person sought in connection with an arrest warrant.

Details about the crime were not immediately available.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was taken into immigration custody at a Pomona barbershop on Holt Avenue. he was later released.

