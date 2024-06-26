Pomona

Man armed with gun killed in Pomona police shooting

Police responded to a report of a man with gun just before midnight.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A man who was armed with a gun was killed late Tuesday in a police shooting in Pomona.

Pomona Police Department officers responded just before midnight to a hotel near North Hamilton Boulevard and West Center Street after a report of a man with a gun. The man ran from officers and pulled out the gun before officers opened fire, the department said.

The man, who was not identified, died at a hospital. No officers were injured.

A gun was recovered at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the man fired at officers.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can use Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

