Pomona Police Rescue 17-Year-Old Trafficking Victim That Had Been Missing Person

Pomona police have rescued a missing 17-year-old girl who told detectives she was a victim of human trafficking, authorities said Saturday.

Members of Pomona's Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Team were patrolling the Holt Corridor Friday evening when they spotted the girl, who looked out of place, Pomona police Cpl. Angela Torres said.

When officers contacted her, she told them she had been a victim of sexual exploitation, Torres said.

The officers took her into protective custody and drove her to the police station, where she told detectives that over the past year she had been moved around Southern California and even taken to Nevada and Colorado, forced to work as a prostitute.

Police then contacted the Department of Children and Family Services who appointed an advocate for the girl, Torres said. She was released to DCFS's custody and the agency was planning to reunite her with her family.

Her case continued to be investigated by Pomona police, Torres said.