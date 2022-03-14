victim identified

Authorities ID the Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Pomona

Ronnie Ennis Jr., 47, and James Yagle, 44, were shot to death on March 8. The suspect in the shootings is still unknown.

By City News Service

Authorities Monday identified the second of two men who were fatally shot in Pomona.

Ronnie Ennis Jr. was 47 years old and his city of residence was unknown, according to the coroner's office. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The coroner's office previously identified the other victim as 44-year-old James Yagle, whose city of residence was also unknown.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of Ridgeway Street about 12:11 a.m. March 9 on a call of a person lying in the street, said Pomona Police Sgt. Iain Miller.

"Officers located a male adult victim, who appeared to have been struck by gunfire,'' Miller said in a statement. "A second male adult victim was located several yards away and appeared to have also been struck by gunfire.''

Paramedics pronounced both men dead at the scene. Police believe the shootings may have occurred about 10:30 p.m. on March 8, Miller said.

"At this time, the suspect in the shootings is unknown and the motive for the killing is also unknown,'' Miller said.

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

