Victim Identified in Deadly Crash at Pomona Taco Stand That Injured 12

A man killed when a driver crashed into a taco stand Friday night in Pomona was identified as a 52-year-old man.

Gilberto Cazares Payan was killed in the crash that left 12 other people injured, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said Saturday. A city of residence was not immediately available.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition. Two minors are among the injured, but details about their conditions were not immediately available.

The crash was reported just after 7:30 p.m. near West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, near Kiwanis Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The driver, identified only as a 26-year-old woman from Pomona, initially fled the scene but then returned an hour later to turn herself in.

Taco stand vendors had just finished setting up for the Friday night crowd at the time of the crash. The taco stand is usually open every Thursday through the weekend.

"We would always be here every weekend," said neighbor Tania Zamora. "They're really nice respectful people. It's heartbreaking to hear what happened to them. Prayers out to their family."

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

"Preliminary information suggests the driver was traveling eastbound on Holt Avenue when she veered into westbound lanes, ultimately crashing into a taco stand and killing one person and injuring twelve others," police said in a statement.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony hit and run, according to the police statement.