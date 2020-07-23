swimming pools

Pool Safety Checklist

Below, you'll find some pool safety tips from the Orange County Fire Authority for children and adults.

Drowning Prevention for Children

  • Always keep children within arm’s reach
  • Remove items that a child could climb on to get over a fence and into a pool area
  • Designate a water watcher; someone who is free of distraction and can focus on those in the water
  • Install and maintain proper barriers around the pool and spa areas such as fences, gates, doors, alarms and safety covers
  • If a child goes missing, ALWAYS check the water first

Drowning Prevention for Adults

  • Never swim alone
  • Learn to swim
  • Learn CPR
  • Wear a life vest if you are not a strong swimmer

