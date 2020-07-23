Pool Safety Checklist

Below, you'll find some pool safety tips from the Orange County Fire Authority for children and adults.

Drowning Prevention for Children

Always keep children within arm’s reach

Remove items that a child could climb on to get over a fence and into a pool area

Designate a water watcher; someone who is free of distraction and can focus on those in the water

Install and maintain proper barriers around the pool and spa areas such as fences, gates, doors, alarms and safety covers

If a child goes missing, ALWAYS check the water first

Drowning Prevention for Adults