Pool Safety Checklist

Below, you'll find some pool safety tips from the Orange County Fire Authority for children and adults.
Drowning Prevention for Children
- Always keep children within arm’s reach
- Remove items that a child could climb on to get over a fence and into a pool area
- Designate a water watcher; someone who is free of distraction and can focus on those in the water
- Install and maintain proper barriers around the pool and spa areas such as fences, gates, doors, alarms and safety covers
- If a child goes missing, ALWAYS check the water first
Drowning Prevention for Adults
- Never swim alone
- Learn to swim
- Learn CPR
- Wear a life vest if you are not a strong swimmer