Pop-Up Clinics in LA County Aimed At Vaccinating Eligible Individuals for Monkeypox

As COVID is still going strong in Southern California there is now a new public health emergency on top of the two-year-old pandemic.

Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency over monkeypox as cities and counties are working to bring in as many vaccines as possible.

The emergency declaration was made in many ways to give the state and health officials a chance to get ahead of this.

As of 9 a.m. Monday there were 400 confirmed cases of monkeypox in LA County. The increase in confirmed cases prompted the LA Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell to issue a proclamation of local emergency. The board will vote on this matter Tuesday.

The actions of the state and county levels are aimed at cutting red tape.

West Hollywood City Councilmember John Erickson issued a series of tweets announcing a pop-up vaccination clinic that will launch Wednesday at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room.

No information about the clinic has not yet been posted by county public health officials.

A monkeypox schedule indicating walk-up clinics will be open at the Balboa Sports Complex, Market Street Center, Ted Watkins Memorial Park, and Obregon Park was posted.

Individuals must meet eligibility requirements and times for each clinic differ. Use this link to check for updates.

Just last week West Hollywood held a community meeting about monkeypox and late last month the LA County Department of Public Health expanded eligibility for getting vaccinated. The shots were being given by invitation only as the demand for the vaccine was greater than the supply.