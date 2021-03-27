Pop-Up Exhibit Honoring Cesar Chavez to Open in Duarte

A pop-up exhibit dedicated to labor leader and Latino American civil rights activist Cesar Chavez will open Saturday at the Donald and Bernice Watson Recreation Trail in Duarte.

Historically, the city has hosted an annual community garden project to commemorate Cesar Chavez Day, but the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the tradition for the second consecutive year. The pop-up will be open from dawn till dusk and close on Wednesday, the day of the state holiday honoring Chavez, who died in 1993.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“We are pleased to honor Cesar Chavez once again. Chavez dedicated his life to improving the lives and working conditions of the people who grow the food that feeds this nation. His impact has reached so many, including the community in Duarte, where agriculture makes up such a large, rich part of our history,” said Duarte Mayor Bryan Urias.

“Our Parks and Recreation AmeriCorps VIP Program engineered a perfect opportunity to keep our tradition alive while adhering to public health orders,” he said. “We hope everyone enjoys the exhibit.”

The state extended eligibility for those who get to receive the COVID vaccinations. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Chavez was best known for advocating for agricultural workers and migrant farmworkers. A champion for non-violent social change, his work led him to co-found the National Farm Workers Association, now known as the United Farm Workers union.

The pop-up exhibit features educational resources in both English and Spanish about his life, vision for equality and humanitarian work. A scannable QR code provides access to additional resources about Chavez.

“Annually, the city hosts a community beautification project at Westminster Gardens to commemorate and honor Cesar Chavez's memory as a humanitarian,” Americorps VIP Lead Fellow Daisy Perez said. “However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we knew we had to get creative to bring forth a project that not only has an educational purpose but also serves to advocate for community unity. We hope that this bilingual pop-exhibit will do just that.”

When visiting the exhibit, people should adhere to health and safety guidelines, such as staying home if sick, practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask at all times.