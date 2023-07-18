LA Archdiocese

Pope Francis names SoCal priests to become auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles

Msgr. Albert Bahhuth, Father Matthew Elshoff, Father Brian Nunes and Father Slawomir Szkredka were selected as auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and their appointments were announced in Washington, D.C. at 3 a.m. Monday.

By City News Service

Four Los Angeles priests have been selected by Pope Francis to become auxiliary bishops of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and will be presented Tuesday inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Archbishop José H. Gomez will have a news conference at 10 a.m. inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., in downtown L.A.

"This is a day of joy for the family of God in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles,'' Gomez said. “We give thanks to God, and we thank the Holy Father for this great blessing of new bishops. Each is a man of prayer who loves Jesus and has a deep desire to share God's love and to serve God's people. We are praying for them, and we entrust them to the tender care of Holy Mary, our Blessed Mother.”

