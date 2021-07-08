Driver Hurt When Porsche SUV Crash Takes Out Taco Stand in South LA

A driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after driving up onto the sidewalk, crashing through a fence, and slamming into a taco stand.

The two-car crash happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The taco stand was completely destroyed. Video from the scene shows some alcohol that police pulled out of one of the cars. It was not immediately clear if either drive was impaired at the time of the crash.

No further details were immediately known. The cause remains under investigation.