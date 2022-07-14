Port of LA

Port of LA to Offer Free Harbor Boat Tours July 30

The Port of Los Angeles is offering free harbor boat tours of the Los Angeles Harbor after stopping for two years because of the pandemic.

By City News Service

After a two-year hiatus, the Port of Los Angeles will again offer free public boat tours of the Los Angeles Harbor on July 30.

No reservations are required and tours will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tours will depart every half-hour between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. from the Los Angeles Maritime Museum, at Sixth Street and Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro.


The tours, which include a 60-minute narration, will pass by active vessels, container terminals and the Los Angeles Main Channel.

There will also be three "dog-friendly'' boat tours at 11 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

The free tours will depart only from San Pedro, and not Wilmington due to construction at the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade. People can park for free along Fifth Street near Harbor Boulevard.

The free tours were halted over the past two years due to the pandemic.

For more information visit here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

