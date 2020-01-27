Port of Los Angeles Announces Construction Starts on New Town Square, Promenade

The Port of Los Angeles announced Monday that it has broken ground on the $33 million LA Waterfront town square and promenade, which will connect the downtown harbor to the future San Pedro Public Market.

"Today's groundbreaking represents an important step toward realizing our vision of a thriving LA Waterfront," said Jaime Lee, the president of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners. "This new modern and public space will provide residents and visitors exciting ways to enjoy the waterfront, while also offering a front-row view at the nation's busiest port."

Features of the four-acre town square will include public relaxation areas along with new landscaping, signage, architectural finishes, handrails, lighting and public restrooms.

"Today, we celebrate a major milestone as we break ground on the San Pedro promenade and town square, which will become the front door to the new LA Waterfront," Los Angeles City Council member Joe Buscaino said. "These new spaces will be a gathering place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the waterfront, outdoor events, dining and more."

The public promenade will run parallel to the Port's Main Channel for nearly one mile, meeting the new town square at Sixth Street and Harbor Boulevard, port officials said.

The San Pedro Public Market will be 42 acres and situated along the main channel of the Port of Los Angeles with the backdrop of the port. The SPPM will feature public spaces, entertainment, dining and retail spaces.