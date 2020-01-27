Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Announces Construction Starts on New Town Square, Promenade

By City News Service

Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles announced Monday that it has broken ground on the $33 million LA Waterfront town square and promenade, which will connect the downtown harbor to the future San Pedro Public Market.

"Today's groundbreaking represents an important step toward realizing our vision of a thriving LA Waterfront," said Jaime Lee, the president of the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners. "This new modern and public space will provide residents and visitors exciting ways to enjoy the waterfront, while also offering a front-row view at the nation's busiest port."

Features of the four-acre town square will include public relaxation areas along with new landscaping, signage, architectural finishes, handrails, lighting and public restrooms.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Kobe Bryant 21 mins ago

Pilot at Helm of Kobe Bryant Helicopter Identified as Ara Zobayan

27 mins ago

Pictures: These are the Victims in the Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

"Today, we celebrate a major milestone as we break ground on the San Pedro promenade and town square, which will become the front door to the new LA Waterfront," Los Angeles City Council member Joe Buscaino said. "These new spaces will be a gathering place for locals and visitors alike to enjoy the waterfront, outdoor events, dining and more."

The public promenade will run parallel to the Port's Main Channel for nearly one mile, meeting the new town square at Sixth Street and Harbor Boulevard, port officials said.

The San Pedro Public Market will be 42 acres and situated along the main channel of the Port of Los Angeles with the backdrop of the port. The SPPM will feature public spaces, entertainment, dining and retail spaces.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Port of Los Angeles
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community The Scene
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us