Port of Los Angeles Awards $1.3 Million in Community Grants to 36 Non-Profits

By City News Service

Port of Los Angeles
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The Port of Los Angeles awarded a record $1.3 million in community grants on Thursday, supporting 36 non-profits working in the Los Angeles Harbor area.

The funding, released through the port's Community Investment Grant Program, marked a 30% increase from last year. Over three-quarters of applicants were awarded a grant. 

“And that's great news for our community,'' said Los Angeles Harbor Commissioner Anthony Pirozzi.

The port awarded three grants of $100,000 or more each to the Boys & Girls Club of the Los Angeles Harbor, EXP and the Los Angeles Maritime Institute. There were also 27 grants between $5,000 and $100,000, and six grants of less than $5,000. 

Since 2014, the port has awarded more than $9.3 million in grants through the program.

