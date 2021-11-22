porter ranch

LAPD Officer Among 3 Examined for Possible Fentanyl Exposure in Porter Ranch

By City News Service

A Los Angeles police officer, a "parole compliance officer,'' and another person were taken to a hospital Monday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. in the 20400 block of Sorrento Lane, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

According to police, the parole officer went to the location to conduct a compliance check on a person, and reportedly came into contact with fentanyl.

The parole compliance officer, the person who was the subject of the parole check, and an LAPD officer sent to investigate were taken to a hospital a precaution, police said.

The LAPD officer was reported in good condition, but the conditions of the others were not known, police said.

A hazardous-materials team was sent to the scene, and an investigation was underway.

