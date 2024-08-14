As the reconstruction project at the interchange connecting State Route 71 and 91 Freeway continues in the Inland Empire, a portion of the 71 Freeway will be fully closed over the weekend, the Riverside County Transportation Commission announced.

The closure will affect southbound lanes of the 71 Freeway at Butterfield Ranch Road/Euclid Avenue in Chino Hills from Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 19 at 5 a.m.

The southbound lanes of the 71 to the eastbound and westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway connectors will also be closed.

“This closure is required to allow crews to safely pave and stripe the final portion of the newly aligned southbound 71 lanes to shift traffic onto the new lanes,” the Riverside County Transportation Commission said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Detours

Vehicles on southbound State Route 71 will be routed to the Butterfield Ranch Road/Euclid Avenue off-ramp in Chino Hills.

Drivers traveling along Euclid Avenue to the 60 Freeway will be able to access either southbound I-15 or the southbound lanes of the 57 Freeway.

Officials expected delays along the 71 Freeway during the weekend. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the southbound SR-71 and use southbound SR-57 or southbound I-15 to reach the SR-91 and other destinations.

Credit: Riverside County Transportation Commission

Why the closure?

Riverside officials said the closure is part of the 71/91 Interchange Project in Corona with the goal of improving safety and traffic flow while supporting wildlife movement through the area.

Construction is set to be complete in 2025.