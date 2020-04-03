LAX

Portion of 105 Freeway to Close Near LAX Until Sunday Morning

By City News Service

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Lights of purple and gold illuminate the pylons outside of LAX in remembrance of former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, following reports of his death in a helicopter crash in Southern California.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Los Angeles International Airport announced Friday that Caltrans will close all lanes of the westbound Interstate 105 Freeway at the Aviation Boulevard/La Cienega Boulevard exit, just east of the airport, starting Friday night.

The lanes will be closed at 10 p.m. and reopen at 9 a.m. on Sunday for Caltrans to conduct bridge maintenance.

All traffic must exit the westbound 105 Freeway at the Aviation Boulevard/La Cienega Boulevard off ramp.

The northbound 405 and southbound 405 transitions to westbound 105 will also be closed during the work.

Drivers heading toward LAX should allow extra time to reach the airport, Caltrans officials said.

Motorists exiting 105 at Aviation Boulevard/La Cienega Boulevard can turn left (west) onto Imperial Highway parallel 105 to reach Sepulveda Boulevard and turn right (north) toward LAX.

Drivers using 405 can exit at Imperial Highway or Century Boulevard and head west toward LAX.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAXTraffic105 freeway
