Portion of Metro Service on A, E Lines to Close for Regional Connector Work

The closure will repeat during the weekends of Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. 

By City News Service

A portion of the A (Blue) and E (Expo) Metro rail lines will be closed through the end of service Sunday as crews do construction on the Regional Connector Transit Project.

The A Line will be closed at 7th/Metro, Pico, Grand/LATTC and San Pedro stations, and service will resume at Washington Station. 

The E Line will be closed at 7th /Metro and Pico stations, and service will resume at LATTC/Ortho Station. 

The closure will repeat during the weekends of Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. 

Metro Bus Line 859 will replace train service at the stations, and Metro buses are temporarily free to ride due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Metro will also provide staff at the train platforms to guide patrons to the nearest bus stops.

The Regional Connector Transit Project, which will start at Little Tokyo/Arts District and end at Seventh Street/Metro Center, will provide the missing link in downtown Los Angeles by running nearly two miles to provide a connection from the Metro L (Gold) Line, the A (Blue) Line and the E Line.

The lines are expected to begin using the new tunnels through downtown L.A. in late 2022.

