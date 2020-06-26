Porto's Bakery and Cafe in Downey Temporarily Closes After 3 Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Porto's Bakery and Cafe has decided to close its Downey location "out of an abundance of caution" after three team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The popular Cuban cafe said the closure is not required, but they're taking the voluntary measure "even though these employees had been self-quarantined and not reported to work since prior to being tested."

The temporary closure will give the company time to bring in an outside professional company to disinfect the space and allow employees time to get tested.

"We will continue adhering to, and exceeding, the recommendations and guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Public Health Department in order to maintain a healthy and safe working environment moving forward," Porto's said in a statement on Twitter.

All other Porto's Bakery locations remain open and in-car pickup via online ordering will resume on Monday, June 29.