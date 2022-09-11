Porto's Bakery to Open New Location in Downtown Disney

One of SoCal's most popular bakeries will soon be opening its doors at Downtown Disney.

Porto’s Bakery and Café announced on Sunday that they will be opening a new location in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim.

The popular Cuban café chain currently has six locations in Southern California.

These are located in Buena Park, Burbank, Glendale, Downey, West Covina and Northridge.

And if these locations are still too far, they also offer nationwide shipping for some of their products to bake at home.

“We now ship nationwide our best selling pastries unbaked, frozen, and direct to you so you can bake them fresh in your own oven,” their website states.

Rosa Porto first opened her first storefront on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park in 1979, their website states.

The bakery is known for their variety of sweet and savory Cuban food and pastries.

Some of their more popular items include their Cheese Rolls, Refugiados and Potato Balls.

And soon, guests visiting the Downtown Disney District and Disney Parks can enjoy some of these pastries.

The announcement came at Sunday’s D23 Expo, a three day event held at the Anaheim Convention Center this weekend.

“We're excited to bring some sweetness to ‘The Happiest Place on Earth,’” Porto’s said in a tweet on Sunday.

Though an opening date was not announced just yet, many fans of the Cuban bakery and fans of Downtown Disney are sure to look forward to it.