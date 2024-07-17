Riverside

Possible chlorine spill at Riverside pool prompts hazmat investigation

Nearly two dozen kids were in the pool at the time.

By Karla Rendon

pool generic beach ball generic
Getty Images

At least two kids were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a hazmat incident at a city event in Riverside.

The Riverside Fire Department said nearly two dozen kids were inside a pool around 2:30 p.m. when attendees began to smell a chemical scent coming from the water. Immediately, everyone in the pool got out.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Two kids were taken to a nearby hospital for reasons authorities did not specify. The others were evaluated and treated at the scene.

A hazmat team arrived and began to investigate the incident. Riverside Fire said they believe there was a chlorine spill.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

RiversideRiverside County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests NBC: TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us