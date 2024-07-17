Possible chlorine spill at Riverside pool prompts hazmat investigation

At least two kids were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon following a hazmat incident at a city event in Riverside.

The Riverside Fire Department said nearly two dozen kids were inside a pool around 2:30 p.m. when attendees began to smell a chemical scent coming from the water. Immediately, everyone in the pool got out.

Two kids were taken to a nearby hospital for reasons authorities did not specify. The others were evaluated and treated at the scene.

A hazmat team arrived and began to investigate the incident. Riverside Fire said they believe there was a chlorine spill.