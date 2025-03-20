Possible explosion at a Pacoima home leaves man critically injured

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to reports of a possible explosion at a home in Pacoima on Thursday.

LAFD responded to the fire, reportedly caused by fireworks, at around 9 a.m.

At least one person, described as a man in his 40s, is in critical condition, according to LAFD.

The home, located on the 13000 block of Remington street, partially collapsed after signs of an explosion.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As firefighters were searching for more possible victims, they discovered at least three dogs in the home and are initiating extrication efforts.

No further details were immediately available.