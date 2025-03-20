Pacoima

Possible explosion at a Pacoima home leaves man critically injured

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department are responding to reports of a possible explosion at a home in Pacoima on Thursday. 

LAFD responded to the fire, reportedly caused by fireworks, at around 9 a.m.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

At least one person, described as a man in his 40s, is in critical condition, according to LAFD. 

The home, located on the 13000 block of Remington street, partially collapsed after signs of an explosion. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As firefighters were searching for more possible victims, they discovered at least three dogs in the home and are initiating extrication efforts.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Pacoima
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us