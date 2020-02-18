Orange County

Possible Human Bones Found in Backyard of Orange County Home

Investigators were working with crime lab experts to determine if the bones came from a human or animal.

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

Orange County investigators Tuesday were analyzing bones found in the backyard of a Mission Viejo home to determine if they were human.

A resident in the 24000 block of Via Madrugada called deputies mid-day Monday while working in a patch of dirt in the backyard, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators were working with crime lab experts to determine if the bones came from a human or animal, Braun said.

One resident in the area told NBCLA that the large response suggested to him that the bones were human. That neighbor said that an officer at the scene told him the remains were inside a bag and that they appeared to be human remains. The OCSD did not confirm those details.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyMission Viejo
