A hiker discovered what were believed to be human remains Thursday in a mountainous area of Burbank.

The bones were discovered by the hiker near the east end of Elmwood Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., said the Burbank Police Department.

The bones appear to have been at the location for quite some time, added police.

Coroner's office investigators were at the scene to examine the remains.

No further details were immediately available.