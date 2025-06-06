Possible ICE activity in LA's Fashion District

A group of people were seen outside of a building in the Fashion District of downtown Los Angeles in what is believed to be activity involving federal agents in the area on Friday.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene on Towne Avenue at 10th Street north of the 10 Freeway.

The crowd of people was seen peering into a business with their cellphones out.

This comes after reports of ICE agents being present at a Home Depot in Westlake Friday morning.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.