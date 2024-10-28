weather

Possible showers, gusts expected Monday across Southern California

The National Weather Service expects up to 55 mph wind gusts in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties.

By Helen Jeong

Parts of Southern California could see drizzle or light showers along with gusty winds by Monday.

While rainfall totals will be very light – under a 10th of an inch – in most areas of Los Angeles County, the mountains of eastern LA and northern Ventura County could get as much as a quarter of an inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. 

Before drastic cooling will arrive Tuesday, strong winds are also likely to sweep through most of Southern California Monday.

By Monday morning, Big Bear and the San Bernardino mountains will see gusts peak up to 60 mph, according to NBCLA meteorologist David Biggar. Then by the afternoon, winds of up to 40 mph could be felt in the coastal areas, including Malibu, and western LA County.

Essentially everybody gets a little taste of wind as we get into the Tuesday time frame, especially along the coastline,” Biggar said.

The California Highway Patrol also issued a wind advisory throughout the Antelope Valley area Sunday due to windy conditions, asking high-profile vehicles, campers and trailers to exercise caution. 

