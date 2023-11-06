PTSD care

The realities of war can be a catalyst for a specific psychiatric disorder known as post-traumatic stress disorder. Often referred to as PTSD, it occurs in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event or series of events or circumstances, including inevitable aspects of war like combat, loss, and serious injury. Symptoms like disturbing thoughts, mental and physical distress, and difficulty sleeping can be crippling. In addition to traditional mental health services, national organizations like K9s for Warriors have recognized the extraordinary and therapeutic effects of service dogs, providing them to veterans with PTSD and other disorders. At the state level, the Pets for Vets Act was enacted in 2020, waiving adoption fees at public animal shelters for Veterans, making it easier for soldiers to benefit from the healing affects animal companions. For those dealing with PTSD as a co-occurring disorder with substance use, the Laguna Treatment Center also features a specialized program designed for military veterans.