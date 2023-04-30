Post-Prom Fight in Palmdale Ends in Gunfire

A post-prom fight early Sunday in Palmdale between two young men from Pete Knight High School resulted in a shooting by one of their mothers.

No one was hit in the gunfire outside the high school at 37423 70th St. East around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a videographer at the scene. No one from the Palmdale Sheriff's Station was immediately available for comment.

The parent who allegedly fired her gun tried to intervene but was punched several times for her efforts, the videographer said. There was no immediate word regarding whether the woman was arrested, but two vehicles were reportedly hit by the gunfire.