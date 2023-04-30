Palmdale

Post-Prom Fight in Palmdale Ends in Gunfire

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A post-prom fight early Sunday in Palmdale between two young men from Pete Knight High School resulted in a shooting by one of their mothers.

No one was hit in the gunfire outside the high school at 37423 70th St. East around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a videographer at the scene. No one from the Palmdale Sheriff's Station was immediately available for comment. 

The parent who allegedly fired her gun tried to intervene but was punched several times for her efforts, the videographer said. There was no immediate word regarding whether the woman was arrested, but two vehicles were reportedly hit by the gunfire.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Palmdale
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us