Postal worker shot in South LA neighborhood

A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot while delivering mail in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday.

Police were notified at around 11:06 a.m. about a shooting on East 100th Street and South Central Avenue.

The shooting victim was a mail delivery officer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The suspect, who was last seen with a black shirt and black pants, was armed with a handgun.

There’s no word yet on whether police know the identity of the suspect or the motive for the shooting.

The shooting victim’s condition was not immediately available, but the Los Angeles Fire Department said the victim appeared to have an injury to the arm.