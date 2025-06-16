LAPD

Postal worker shot in South LA neighborhood

The shooting victim was a mail delivery officer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

By Helen Jeong

File photo of LAPD patrol SUV.
NBCLA

A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot while delivering mail in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles Monday.

Police were notified at around 11:06 a.m. about a shooting on East 100th Street and South Central Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The shooting victim was a mail delivery officer, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

The suspect, who was last seen with a black shirt and black pants, was armed with a handgun.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

There’s no word yet on whether police know the identity of the suspect or the motive for the shooting.

The shooting victim’s condition was not immediately available, but the Los Angeles Fire Department said the victim appeared to have an injury to the arm.

This article tagged under:

LAPDSouth LA
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us