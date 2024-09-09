Power outage at Hollywood Bowl prompts concert cancellation

A power outage prompted the cancellation of a concert at the Hollywood Bowl Sunday evening.

The Vance Joy, Grouplove, Tiny Habits show scheduled for 7 p.m.

“If a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date,” the Hollywood Bowl said on social media.

Anyone seeking information regarding ticket refunds or exchanges was asked to contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org.