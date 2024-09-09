Hollywood

Power outage at Hollywood Bowl prompts concert cancellation

The Vance Joy, Grouplove, Tiny Habits show scheduled for 7 p.m. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

HollywoodBowl
LA Phil Association

A power outage prompted the cancellation of a concert at the Hollywood Bowl Sunday evening. 

The Vance Joy, Grouplove, Tiny Habits show scheduled for 7 p.m. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“If a new date for this performance can be confirmed, details will follow and tickets for the original date will be valid for the new performance date,” the Hollywood Bowl said on social media. 

Anyone seeking information regarding ticket refunds or exchanges was asked to contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us