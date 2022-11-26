Power Outage at LAX Causes Dozens of Stuck Elevator Calls

A power outage at Los Angeles International Airport has resulted in over a dozen stuck elevator calls since approximately 11:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The power outage has also caused multiple traffic lights within the airport to be out of service which has caused some traffic in the airport.

Crews are currently working to solve the issue.

There are no reported injuries and the exact number of persons trapped is not known.

