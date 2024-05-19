Powerball

Powerball ticket worth more than $3 million sold at Anaheim convenience store

It wasn't the jackpot, but a ticket sold in Anaheim was among the luckiest tickets on Earth.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Anaheim is already home to the Happiest Place on Earth. After Saturday night's Powerball drawing, it also has one of the luckiest. 

Someone bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in the Orange County community that was worth more than $3 million. The lucky ticket matching five numbers, missing only the Powerball, was sold at Quick Mart on Magnolia Avenue.

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Powerball Apr 29

Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer

Powerball Apr 5

Lucky places to buy winning lottery tickets? This is what data says

The numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 36, 37, 42, 59 and the Powerball. number was 19. The jackpot was $77 million.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

No tickets sold matched all six numbers, so the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing climbs to $88 million. The drawing was the fifth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

This article tagged under:

PowerballAnaheimLotteryCalifornia Lottery
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us