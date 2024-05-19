Anaheim is already home to the Happiest Place on Earth. After Saturday night's Powerball drawing, it also has one of the luckiest.

Someone bought a Powerball ticket at a convenience store in the Orange County community that was worth more than $3 million. The lucky ticket matching five numbers, missing only the Powerball, was sold at Quick Mart on Magnolia Avenue.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 36, 37, 42, 59 and the Powerball. number was 19. The jackpot was $77 million.

No tickets sold matched all six numbers, so the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing climbs to $88 million. The drawing was the fifth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.