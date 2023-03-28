Powerball Billionaire Buys Second Home Worth $4 Million in Hometown of Altadena

Just a month ago, the lucky winner of the historic Powerball jackpot bought a house in Hollywood Hills valued at $25.5 million.

Now, he has another property in a growing real estate portfolio -- a residence in his hometown of Altadena.

Edwin Castro, 30, kicked off March with the purchase of his second property priced at $4 million and it’s just miles away from the gas station where he bought the ticket that made him a billionaire, according to Dirt magazine.

The new house was built in 1953 and features spectacular views of the mountains and measures approximately 4,361 square feet.

According to the real estate page Compass, the property is a Japanese-inspired modern single-level house that stands out for "simplicity and attention to detail and a contemplative atmosphere."

The house includes five bedrooms and bathrooms and a study. One of the bedrooms is even a theater.

According to Compass, the U-shaped focal point is the patio that "creates your own private oasis for you to escape and unwind in a zen courtyard." All this scenery is completed with a red floating Japanese roof.

The California Lottery said it does not release information on address or age of any winner out of concern for the winners’ privacy. What is public is that the winner chose the lump sum option of his prize.

And for those hot summers coming up in Southern California, it also includes a saltwater pool.

The windows extend from floor to ceiling where you can appreciate the Japanese-style garden, which is the theme of the house.

Castro was the winner of the historic draw on November 7, 2022 where he won $2.04 billion.

The California Lottery announced on February 7 that Castro was the only winner to match all six numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and the Powerball, 10.

Castro opted to receive the lump sum of $997.6 million.