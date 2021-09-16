Powerball

Someone Bought a Powerball Ticket Worth $2.5 Million at a Compton Liquor Store

The lucky numbers drawn Wednesday were 1, 4, 18, 46, 62 and the Powerball number was 25. The jackpot was $432 million.

By Jonathan Lloyd

It wasn't the jackpot, but a lucky winner purchased a Powerball ticket worth more than $2.5 million at a Compton liquor store. 

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest multi-state Powerball lottery drawing, was sold at The General Store. It’s worth a whopping $2,581,768.

It was not immediately clear early Thursday morning whether anyone has claimed the prize.

There were two other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, one in Illinois, the other in North Carolina. They are both worth $1 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is expected to grow to $457 million.

The drawing was the 32nd since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

