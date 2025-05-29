Powerball lottery ticket with five numbers sold in Orange worth $1.32 million

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $207 million.

One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, was sold at a supermarket in Orange and a convenience story in Newman in the San Joaquin Valley. They are both worth $1,326,260, the California Lottery announced.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners.

A ticket in Wednesday's drawing with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in Washington state is worth $1 million, according to Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 23, 27, 32, 35, 59 and the Powerball number was 11. The estimated jackpot is $190 million.

The drawing was the 14th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.