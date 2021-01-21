It's Not the Jackpot, But Two Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $600K Were Sold in SoCal

What to Know The Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday were 40, 53, 60, 68, 69 and the Powerball number was 22.

The drawing's $731.1 million jackpot prize went to a person who purchased a ticket in Maryland.

Two tickets sold in Southern California are both worth $599,639.

Powerball tickets worth hefty cash prizes were sold in Southern California, but the drawing's biggest payout went to a person who purchased a ticket for the multi-state Powerball lottery in Maryland.

One of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history was won by a ticket holder who will have the choice between receiving the $731.1 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

There were two tickets sold in Southern California with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. One was sold at Deja Vu Liquor store in Woodland Hills and the other at a convenience store in Redlands.

They are both worth $599,639.

There were 11 tickets sold outside California with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number. One that was sold in Maryland was worth $2 million because the player utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The other 10 were each worth $1 million.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The drawing was the 36th since a ticket with all six numbers was last sold, the longest streak without a jackpot winner in the history of the Powerball game which began in 1992.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for Saturday's game will be $20 million.