Powerball Ticket Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold in Fontana

Five lucky numbers made someone who bought a lottery ticket in Southern California a multi-millionaire.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in Monday night’s Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a Fontana convenience store. That ticket is worth $3,987,249, the California Lottery announced.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone stepped forward to claim the prize. The ticket was purchased at ARCO AM PM at 16120 Slover Avenue.

#BREAKING One lucky #PowerBall ticket in CA matched 5 numbers tonight, winning $3.98 million! It was sold in Fontana (San Bernardino Co). Plus, NOBODY hit the #jackpot, so now the estimated top prize for Weds is $653 million! #CaliforniaEducation https://t.co/sj0YeXzkBo — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) January 31, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, which means the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $653 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49 and the Powerball number was 5. The jackpot was $613 million. The drawing was the 30th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.