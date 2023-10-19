Powerball

Powerball ticket matching 5 out of 6 numbers sold in Southern California

The ticket, worth $307,416, was sold at Venice Liquor.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Powerball ticket matching five of six numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold at a Venice liquor store.

The ticket, worth $307,416, was sold at Venice Liquor at 2171 Venice Boulevard. The ticket matched five numbers, just missing the Powerball.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers, so the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing to $70 million.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis. That means they are determined by sales and the number of winners. Powerball tickets matching five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 1, 4, 13, 35, 58 and the Powerball number was 24. The jackpot was $49 million.

The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. That jackpot of $1.73 billion was won by someone who bought a lottery ticket at a liquor store in Frazier Park, located north of Los Angeles.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

