Powerball ticket sold in LA's Mid-City area matches 5 of 6 numbers

A Powerball ticket sold at a Mid-City market was oh-so-close to the jackpot in Monday night's lottery drawing.

The ticket sold at Teddy's Liquor & Market is still worth a hefty sum of $161,556 after matching five numbers and just missing the Powerball.

With no jackpot winners, the top prize for Wednesday night's drawing jumped to $75 million.

Powerball tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis, meaning they are determined by sales and the number of winners and can be less or more than $1 million.

The numbers drawn Monday were 6, 18, 33, 48, 53 and the Powerball number was 2. The estimated jackpot was $65 million.

The drawing was the fifth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.