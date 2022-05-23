“Praying to God Someone Turns Her In:' 6-Year-Old Australian Sheepdog Taken in Stolen Camper

Mason Gray described the moment she discovered her camper had been stolen.

Inside was everything she owns, including her canine companion.

"I was in shock. I was in disbelief," said Gray. "I didn't know it was real. It felt like a dream. I didn't know what to do."

"She's my best friend in the world. I love her so much."

Gray, a pediatric nurse, drove across the country from Florida in her Jeep with her 6-year-old Australian sheepdog and the camper in tow.

"My whole life was in there. I just spent a day and a half organizing everything to make it livable."

She and her dog had been living in the 1971 tan camper for the past two weeks, while she worked at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on a travel nurse assignment.

"I've been staying at various RV sites and parks, Echo Park, Silverlake and just enjoying Los Angeles. I haven't had any issues, any trouble."

That is, until late Saturday night. After working a 12-hour shift, she returned to the corner of Sunset Drive and Sunset Boulevard, behind the Vista Theatre. That's where she'd parked her camper with her dog inside. Both were gone.

"It was devastating. I was heartbroken."

Friends have been calling animal shelters, hoping to find Gray's dog and she has been checking nearby businesses for security camera footage.

She did find this one which shows her camper hitched to the suspect's car, driving away, but she the license plate isn't visible.

She's hoping someone will spot the 13-foot fiberglass camper with a distinct red logo on both sides which says junior camper. Most of all, she's hoping her four legged best friend is found.

"I'm praying to God someone turns her in. I'm hoping she's just not out on the streets or in the van or not getting fed or getting taken care of."